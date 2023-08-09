Storms move through metro Atlanta | Live updates

11Alive is tracking the latest weather developments as rain moves in. Refresh often for updates.

ATLANTA — Another round of showers and storms is moving through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Wednesday evening into the early morning hours on Thursday. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds.

The showers and storms look to impact the morning commute with locally heavy rain.

Follow live updates below. You can also track weather as it moves in via your county's radar online here.

People can get weather alerts from 11Alive's meteorologists on the 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV . Download 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest.

Scroll below for live updates, weather alerts.

Live updates

8:28 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties until 9:15 p.m.

Live Radar

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600