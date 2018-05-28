Subtropical Storm Alberto moved inland earlier on the Florida panhandle. Atlanta can expect to see heavy showers and the possibility for severe weather later Monday evening in some spots.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas just south of I-20 in a "slight" risk for severe storms. That's level 2 out of 5. Whenever you have a landfalling tropical system, some of the bands could have rotation in them. There is a chance for isolated brief spin up tornadoes in some of these bands.

Here is a timeline of what to expect and when to expect severe weather.

Early Evening

The increased threat for severe thunderstorms will also lead to threats of flooding in the metro. Isolated and weak tornadoes are also possible. The southern parts of metro Atlanta have the greatest risk for the most severe weather.

We continue with a flash flood watch in effect until Wednesday morning. We could see 1-3 inches of rain on average. Some heavier rain bands could produce 4-5 inches.

Severe threat Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area in the "marginal" risk for severe storms Tuesday. That is level 1 out of 5. We still have chances for some strong thunderstorms in the bands rotating around the remnants of Alberto.

