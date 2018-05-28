Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall Monday afternoon on the Florida panhandle and is moving through Alabama Tuesday.

Atlanta can expect to see heavy showers and the possibility for severe weather later Tuesday afternoon and evening from storms associated with Alberto.

TIMELINE

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a "marginal" risk for severe storms. That's level 1 out of 5. Whenever you have a land-falling tropical system, some of the bands could have rotation in them. There is a chance for isolated brief spin up tornadoes in some of these bands.

Here is a timeline of what to expect and when to expect severe weather.

Morning

Non-severe showers and thunderstorms are expected through lunch. Heavy downpours will be likely with these storms.

Afternoon and evening

Showers and thunderstorms will intensify this afternoon and evening from sunshine breaking through the clouds.

Storms with damaging wind gusts are possible and brief, weak isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out either. This is overall a low threat for severe storms by the possibility is there.

Strong wind gusts may also bring down tree or power poles with the saturated ground.

Storms will lose their intensity go overnight.

Flooding

We remain under a flash flood watch as an additional 2-4 inches of rainfall are possible. The threat for flooding will continue Wednesday.

