2 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in two northeastern Georgia counties, bringing total to 4 this week

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Wednesday two more tornadoes touched down in Georgia as a result of Monday's storms.

The NWS said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County shortly after 12:30 p.m. with 85 mph winds and the other EF-0 tornado in Oglethorpe County touched down approximately one hour later with 80 mph winds.

According to the NWS, the tornado in Walton County traveled 1.4 miles and spanned 200 yards wide. The tornado briefly touched down in a rural part of northern Walton County, snapping several trees along Ike Stone Road NW.

The NWS reported there was minor structural damage to a fence and home between Beagle run and Paul Verner road. The tornado then lifted to the Stone Road and Mt. Vernon Road area, where there was not any additional damage, NWS said.

In Oglethorpe County, the EF-0 tornado traveled 2 miles and also spanned 200 yards wide, the NWS stated. The tornado touched down along the Clarke and Oglethorpe county line just south of Winterville, snapping and uprooting several trees between Robert Hardeman Road, Arnoldsville road, and Beaverdam road.

The NWS also said the roof was blown off of a small barn in the area and the tornado lifted just south of Hargrove Lake Road, where a few more snapped tree limbs were found.

Earlier this week, the NWS confirmed two other EF-1 tornadoes in Douglas County and South Fulton from the same storm.