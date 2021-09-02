4 nursing home residents die in mass shelter after Ida, LDH denied access to facility

"We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility," Louisiana Department of Health officials said in a statement.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Four nursing home residents in Tangipahoa Parish died after Hurricane Ida, but state officials investigating deteriorating conditions at the facility were turned away and were unable to check on other residents.

The residents were evacuated to the facility ahead of Hurricane Ida from seven different nursing homes around Southeast Louisiana to shelter from the storm.

The seven nursing homes the residents were originally housed at are: River Palms Nursing and Rehab in Orleans Parish, South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Lafourche Parish, Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in Orleans Parish, Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Jefferson Parish, West Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson Parish, Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish, Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey in Jefferson Parish.

"We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility," Louisiana Department of Health officials said in a statement.

LDH inspectors said they were notified about poor living conditions at the facility after Hurricane Ida, and they tried to investigate in person. But they say nursing home staff turned them away at the door despite the state's authority to conduct investigations into nursing homes.

Louisiana law allows nursing homes to decide where to evacuate while under a mandatory evacuation order, but requires they must provide a safe place for the residents.

Three of the four residents who have died since the storm have been classified as storm-related. Definitive causes of death have not been determined for any of the four.

LDH officials said they were working to find alternative facilities to house all 843 residents at the Tangipahoa Parish facility, starting with the most vulnerable.

At least 721 of the facility's residents have already been "rescued," according to LDH. 12 had to be sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

LDH officials said they would be looking at referring charges to the appropriate law enforcement agencies in regards to conditions at the home.

After LDH released information about the facility, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said local officials are working with LDH to get to the bottom of the issue.

“This is very upsetting news," Miller said. "As soon as the Town of Independence notified our office, we reached out to the facility in question and notified all the appropriate state agencies. We have provided every resource that we could to alleviate and reduce this catastrophe. Our hearts are breaking for the families impacted by this avoidable tragedy."

More Stories: