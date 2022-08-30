Live updates | Strong storms, flooding cause slow downs on metro Atlanta roads

Refresh often for updates.

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta will see dark gloomy skies and heavy rainfall during Tuesday's commute, according to 11Alive's Stormtrackers.

An incoming cold front is prompting afternoon rain with the potential for isolated showers. However, meteorologists are not anticipating severe weather. The stretch of rain will primarily be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with sunshine expected for Wednesday.

5:35 p.m. | Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is reporting 60-minute delays as flights weather the storm.

5:33 p.m. | Rain and wet roadways are causing backups for drivers traveling northbound on GA 400, just south of McGinnis Ferry Road, GDOT cameras reveal.

5:15 p.m. | Flooding along Highway 78 near Stone Mountain in DeKalb County is forcing traffic to move through one lane. GDOT

5:08 p.m. | Commuters traveling on Interstate 285 by Hollowell Parkway were at a standstill after Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show a crash by mile marker 11.45.

