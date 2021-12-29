x
Live Updates | Tornado Watch issued for part of northwest Georgia

While damaging winds are the main concern, the possibility of an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents, grab your umbrellas and close those windows. Scattered showers and storms are making their way across Georgia, with some storms expected to possibly strengthen into the evening.

Thunderstorm activity moved into North Georgia Wednesday morning. Some of that stormy weather may make its way to Metro Atlanta's front door by Wednesday evening. As we approach the overnight, the chances for severe weather will continue to increase.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level two risk out of a total five for Metro Atlanta and all throughout North Georgia. While damaging winds are the main concern, the possibility of an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

The storms are expected to linger throughout the night and into Thursday morning, possibly affecting morning Atlanta commutes.

11Alive is tracking the latest weather developments and will update this story. Refresh often for the latest information.

Live updates:

5:30 p.m. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, and Walker counties until11:00 p.m. 

