Delta may bring strong to severe storms to Georgia, metro Atlanta

Refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — As now-Tropical Storm Delta continues to move northeastward across Louisiana into parts of Mississippi and Arkansas, the risk for strong to severe weather continues to move northeastward into parts of Alabama and Georgia, which may bring those conditions to our area.

The 11Alive Storm Trackers are monitoring those conditions as they make their way across the region, along with any potential severe weather that may move into metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Much of western and northwestern Georgia are under a Marginal, or Level 1 risk area out of 5 for Saturday, while an area of west-central Georgia that includes the I-20 and I-85 corridors from Birmingham and Montgomery through Atlanta, are under a Slight, or Level 2 risk area for severe weather.

The primary threats from any strong to severe storms will be in the form of heavy rainfall, strong winds and vivid lightning. The possibility of a brief spin-up tornado does exist during the afternoon and evening hours.

Heavy rainfall does bring a threat of flash flooding. A flash flood watch goes into effect late Saturday afternoon for parts of far north and northeast Georgia, where the threat will be greatest. However, flash flooding is possible across all of north Georgia.

Refresh this story for the latest updates as they become available:

7:00 a.m. - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Fannin, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties, effective Saturday afternoon at 5 pm until Sunday night at midnight.

FFC issues Flash Flood Watch valid at Oct 10, 5:00 PM EDT for Fannin, Lumpkin, Towns, Union, White [GA] till Oct 12, 12:00 AM EDT https://t.co/MjGyFCvR8L — IEMBot FFC (@iembot_ffc) October 10, 2020

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for the latest updates and any severe weather advisories or warnings as they are issued throughout the weekend.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.