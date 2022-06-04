EF-2 tornado hit Dooly County Tuesday afternoon

National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

BYROMVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado struck Dooly County, near Byromville, Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down at 3:26 p.m., had maximum winds of 130 mph.

According to the report, the tornado rapidly developed and intensified near Pinehurst- Byromville Road and Nelleville Road east of Byromville destroying five large, strongly anchored grain bins.

Additionally, the weather service noted that a University of Georgia Mesonet weather station was damaged but continued to report wind and pressure data, measuring a maximum gust of 129.3 mph.

After traveling almost 6 miles, the tornado lifted at 3:33 p.m., about 2 miles west of I-75.

All data noted is preliminary and subject to adjustment in the future.