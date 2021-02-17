Flash flood watch issued metro Atlanta, winter weather advisory for portions of north Georgia

Heavy rainfall of up to 1 1/2 inches is possible, with isolated amounts of up to 2 inches in some areas.

ATLANTA — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for north and central Georgia and includes all of metro Atlanta. The watch runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

The watch area includes Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, and Monroe counties.

Rainfall is expected to become widespread beginning Wednesday evening and shift southward over the course of the day on Thursday.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts of 2 inches, are expected across the region.

Previous rounds of rainfall have kept the soil saturated and wet across the region, which creates a higher likelihood of runoff and the potential for flash flooding.

In addition, this also increases the possibility of any trees with weakened root systems falling down.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that may lead to flash flooding with little or no notice. Viewers should monitor broadcast or internet media for later forecasts and be prepared to take action, should flash flood warnings be issued for their area.

While temperatures in the region are expected to remain above freezing, ponding is possible on roadway surfaces, leading to slick spots. Also, heavy rainfall can cause reduced visibility in many areas.

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of the north Georgia Mountains, including Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Fannin, Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White counties. That advisory is from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

In the western portion of the advisory area, mixed precipitation is expected, with sleet of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are anticipated.

In the eastern portion of the advisory area, freezing rain with up to one-tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected.