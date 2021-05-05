Flooding from severe storms causes Lithia Springs road, park to close

Douglas County officials said the park will need to be inspected after the flooding goes down.

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — The aftermath of Monday's severe storms continues in Lithia Springs as Douglas County officials said a road and a park are closed due to flooding.

Officials said Mt. Vernon Road and Woodrow Wilson Park are currently closed to drivers due to flooding and the severe weather that passed through.

On Wednesday, you can see the water in the park up to the middle of a fence, completely covering the bottom of a tree.

“It usually takes a couple of days for the water to recede and then the road will need to be inspected by our Transportation Department for safety," Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said.

The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Douglas County Monday morning with winds up to 90 mph, killing at least one person when a tree and power lines fell on his car.