ATLANTA — 11Alive meteorologist Samantha Mohr says there is a chance for widely scattered strong to severe storms late Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening in parts of north Georgia -- especially in the north Georgia mountains.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of north Georgia -- from the northern areas of metro Atlanta northward -- under a Level 1, or Marginal, risk area for severe weather for Saturday.

This means that conditions are favorable for the development of scattered strong to severe storms in or near the risk area.

Severe weather is going to be far more common for areas further to the north, into Tennessee and North Carolina.

As clouds build into the region during the afternoon and evening hours, some scattered showers and storms are expected to move in, with some potentially approaching severe limits.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook (Updated 4/25/2020 - 9 am)

WXIA

The primary threats from any storms that develop would include strong downburst winds, medium to large-sized hail and the development of an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

Heavy rainfall is not out of the question with any storm that develops.

As for timing, any storms that develop would begin to show up, beginning after about 4 p.m. and continue into early evening hours.

Severe weather threat levels for Saturday, April 25 (updated 9 am)

WXIA

Any storms that develop would fall off after sunset, however.

Sunday is expected to be a much nicer day, with a few clouds and the possibility of a few left-over showers.

Sam says it should be a little bit cooler with highs in the low 70s after a high on Saturday near 80 degrees.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday for information on developing storms, along with any advisories that are issued.

