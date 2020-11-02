ATLANTA — Heavy rainfall and strong storms are beginning to move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Monday.

This is only the beginning of a week full of heavy weather for Georgia.

The 11Alive Storm Trackers are closely monitoring weather conditions across the Southeast and making sure that you have the latest information available as it moves into the region.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of north Georgia, generally north of a Franklin to Jonesboro to Athens line through Tuesday evening as the storms move through the region.

RELATED: TIMELINE: Heavy rainfall in Atlanta coming later, setting tone for a wet week

Here is the latest:

8:40 pm: A flood warning has been issued for Sweetwater Creek near Austell in Cobb and Douglas counties through Thursday afternoon.

At 7 pm Monday, the stage was 5.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 10 feet. The creek is expected to rise to near 12.9 feet by Wednesday morning.

8:36 p.m.: A flood warning has been issued for Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County through Wednesday morning.

At 7 pm Monday, the stage was 2.6 feet and rising. Minor flooding is forecast. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river is expected to rise to near 8.7 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

8:07 p.m.: The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Coker's Chapel Road has been closed near the power plant due to flooding.

7:25 p.m.: Due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the area, there is a ground stop in effect for some arriving flights are Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport through 8 p.m.

6 pm: Due to the forecast of heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service, the Union County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 11.

RELATED: More flooding rainfall, severe weather returning to north Georgia this week

WXIA

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

RELATED STORIES |

Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

Be prepared for severe weather in your area

Be prepared | Severe weather safety tips