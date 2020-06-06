Live updates | Pop-up strong storms possible late Saturday afternoon, evening

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching for the possibility of pop-up strong storms across much of the region on Saturday, mostly due to the increased humidity across the state.



Gulf moisture has increased over the region since Friday, primarily due to the Tropical Storm Cristobal's approach to the Gulf Coastal area.



While there is not a concern for severe storms across the region, the primary concern from any pop-up storms includes brief downpours, vivid lightning and small hail.



