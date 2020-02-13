ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are moving toward north Georgia and metro Atlanta and are expected to move through the area during the overnight and early morning hours.

The primary threats for the region include gusty winds and heavy rainfall amounts.

The 11Alive Storm Trackers are closely monitoring weather conditions across the region to ensure that you have the latest information as the storms move into the region.

Some school systems have already made schedule changes for Thursday. For a full list of closings and delays, please visit our closings page at 11Alive.com/closings.

Here is the latest:

8:05 pm: Following a weather briefing with emergency management officials this afternoon indicating a chance of severe weather during the early morning hours, Gordon County Schools has made the decision to operate on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, February 13.

8 pm: Out of an abundance of caution and concerns for student and staff safety, Calhoun City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, February 13th.

7:50 pm: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of northwest Georgia through Thursday afternoon.

The watch area includes Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee and Polk counties.

WXIA

