Live updates | Storms possible across north Georgia on Monday

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching the skies again on Monday, as an even greater chance of severe weather is possible for the northern half of Georgia than over the weekend.

Parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia saw thunderstorms and vivid lightning late Sunday afternoon and evening as showers moved into the region from Alabama.

More widespread storms are expected on Monday across the region. A few of those storms may become strong to severe as they pass through north Georgia.

The primary threats include damaging wind gusts, frequent vivid lightning and heavy rainfall amounts.

The timing on storm development for Monday is primarily from mid-afternoon into the evening hours, with the storm coverage and intensity diminishing after sunset, much as they did on Sunday.

