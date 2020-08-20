Live updates | Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

Please refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring an area of storms that may become strong to severe across much of Georgia on Thursday and into Friday.

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil says clouds have moved in along with warmer air from the Gulf. As a result, there will be an increasing chance of showers through the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the state of Georgia under a Level 1 Marginal Risk area for severe weather on Thursday afternoon.

As a result, any storms that develop are likely to become strong to severe, with the primary threat being gusty winds, frequent and vivid cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rainfall. Small hail is also possible with some of these storms.

Stay with 11Alive throughout the afternoon for any updates or warnings that may be issued.

► Click here to view the current regional radar.

Refresh this story for updates.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for updates as they become available.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.