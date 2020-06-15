Live updates | Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of north Georgia

Refresh this page for updates

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching an area of developing showers and storms to the north of the region that has the potential to develop into stronger showers and storms over the course of late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of north and central Georgia under a Level 1 or Marginal Risk area for severe weather for Monday afternoon and evening.

The primary risks from any storms that develop include heavy rainfall, gusty thunderstorm winds and some hail.

Check back frequently for updates as they become available.

4:23 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Rockdale, Walton and Newton counties until 5 pm.

4:04 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Gwinnett and Walton counties until 4:30 pm.

At 4:01 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harbin, or near Lawrenceville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are expected with this storm. Hail may damage vehicles and wind gusts may damage roofs, siding and trees in the warned area.

Communities in the path of this storm include Lawrenceville, Monroe, Snellville, Loganville, Dacula, Grayson, Walnut Grove, Good Hope, Bold Springs and Herndonville.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



RELATED STORIES |