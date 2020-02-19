ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching an area of winter weather that is moving into far north Georgia for Thursday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the northeast Georgia mountain areas for much of the day on Thursday as a result.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory: Snow expected in north Georgia mountains on Thursday

Closer to the city of Atlanta, we should only see a cold rain.

The possibility of snow flurries in Atlanta is not out of the question as a cold front moves through late in the afternoon, bringing precipitation to an end.

Some areas have started to announce closings and changes for Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE: For a full list of closings and delays

Check here for updates:

6 pm: Lumpkin County Schools says they will be closing school for Thursday. 12-month staff should report if is safe to do so.

5:55 pm: Habersham County Schools says they will be closed on Thursday.

5:20 pm: Union County Schools says they are opening schools on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

5 p.m.: Rabun County Schools says they are canceling classes for Thursday.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

Be prepared for severe weather in your area

Be prepared | Severe weather safety tips