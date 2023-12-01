Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List

Here are the schools either closed or pivoting to remote learning for Friday, Jan. 13.

ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday.

Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:

Butts County Schools

Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather. The school district said all essential employees should report at 8:30 a.m.

Clayton County Schools

Additionally, Clayton County Schools announced it will pivot to remote operations on Friday, Jan. 13. You can read the full update below:

Griffin-Spalding Schools

Additionally, Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be closed Friday. The school district said essential employees have been notified to report at 8:30 a.m.

"All other students and staff should remain home while our community responds to today's severe weather," the school district wrote.

All school activities are also canceled Friday.

"Unless GSCS staff members received a phone call requesting otherwise, they should not report to work tomorrow," Griffin-Spalding County Schools said.

Henry County Schools

Henry County Schools said it will be closed Friday as the community responds to storm damage. The school district said no students or teachers should report to schools.

After assessing further, the school district said it will be closed district-wide.

Jasper County Schools

Jasper County Schools will also not have class Friday. On social media, the school district posted that a makeup date will be announced next week.

Meriwether County Schools

Mountainview Elementary, Manchester Middle, and Manchester High will transition to remote learning on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Newton County Schools

All Newton County Schools and central offices will be closed Friday, the school district said as a result of storm damage and power outages.

Twelve-month employees do not need to report to work, Newton County Schools said.

"Information regarding a make-up day for school and work will be provided at a later date," the school district added.

Troup County Schools

All Troup County Schools and district officers will be closed for students and staff due to widespread power outages and reports of damage across the county. The school district said employees will also not have to report to work.

"This decision prevents putting the safety of our students and staff at risk by trying to get to school and work," the school district said on social media.

Troup County said a decision concerning after-school activities and competitions will be made by noon on Friday.

UGA-Griffin

The University of Georgia's Griffin campus is closed Friday due to storm damage.