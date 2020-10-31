More power restored overnight, according to power companies

Georgia EMC, Georgia Power crews continue to work Friday night, Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — While dozens of areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia remain in the dark following Tropical Storm Zeta, Georgia EMC said they had crews continuing to work overnight Friday to restore customers in affected areas.

As of Saturday at 6:15 a.m., Georgia EMC said they had 62,085 customers without power, with the largest number in the North, Northeast and Metro Atlanta regions.

Georgia Power was reporting another 82,463 customers still in the dark Saturday morning, with the majority in metro Atlanta.

Power crews were continuing to work across the region to restore power neighborhood by neighborhood after the tropical storm blasted across the state on Thursday.

According to Georgia Power, some areas could remain in the dark until Sunday as crews continue to restore power across the state.

Trees had fallen over power lines and power poles were downed in many areas, causing outages in many areas.

In one hard-hit Smyrna neighborhood, neighbors said the lack of power has impacted weekend plans from parties to just getting school work done.

“Now that we don’t have power, we’ll probably move that. We’re not sure yet but that’s been affected,” said one neighbor, James Landrun.

In addition, Cobb County officials have had to change at least one voting location as a result of the storm's damage. A precinct planned for Sandy Plains Baptist Church has been moved to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church nearby due to damage.

Voters are reminded to check the Secretary of State's MyVoterPage before going to vote on Tuesday to make certain their voting location has not been moved at the last minute -- especially in light of potential storm damage.

An additional concern that residents across the region have is colder weather. According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, temperatures have gotten cooler over the past two nights, with some of the chilliest temperatures of the season so far in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning.