Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA — It's the middle of the summer in Georgia, which means the 11Alive StormTrackers are watching the skies for more pop-up scattered storms across the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Georgia from Atlanta northward and eastward under a Level 1 threat for severe weather on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Any of the storms that develop may become strong or severe with frequent, vivid lightning, damaging gusty winds, and heavy rainfall as the primary threats for any area hit by them.

The majority of the storms are expected to reduce in intensity after dusk, but, according to 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil, this same weather pattern -- with warm, humid days and pop-up scattered storms in the afternoons and evenings -- is expected to persist through the weekend.

4:11 pm | The Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for parts of Murray County until 4:45 pm.

At 4:11 pm, the severe thunderstorm was located near Chatsworth, moving east at 10 mph. The Whitfield County portion of the warning has been discontinued.

Wind gusts to 60 mph are expected with this storm.

3:55 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Murray and Whitfield counties until 4:45 pm.

At 3:55 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Georgia Speedway or near Dalton, moving east at 5 mph.

TStorm warning for central Murray and SE Whitfield co in NW Ga. Storms with 60mph winds and quarter size hail is moving east at 5mph. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/dRIM4JaORk — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) August 6, 2020

A beautiful sunrise makes early morning balloon launches much more enjoyable! 🌤 Another warm, humid day is on tap with scattered showers and storms, and heat index values mainly in the mid-90s to lower 100s. #gawx pic.twitter.com/Sj3BVrvSRO — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 6, 2020

