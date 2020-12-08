Severe thunderstorm warning issued for metro Atlanta

Refresh this story for updates

ATLANTA — The 11Alive Stormtrackers are monitoring scattered showers and strong storms developing over parts of north Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

According to 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil, any storms that develop can include torrential rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Most storms are expected to remain below severe limits, though some strong storms may possibly reach severe levels for a short period.

Refresh this story for updates:

3:30 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Fayette, Fulton and Clayton counties until 4:15 pm.

At 3:30 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandy Creek or near Fayetteville and was nearly stationary.

Wind gusts to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail is expected with this storm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette, Fulton, Clayton until 8/12 4:15PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/bShZVrGjTY pic.twitter.com/Sn8s1v6wC6 — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) August 12, 2020

2:25 pm | A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Douglas, Haralson, Carroll and Fulton counties until 3 pm.

At 2:22 pm, a strong thunderstorm was located near Treasure Lake, or 8 miles northwest of Carrollton, moving southwest at 5 mph.

Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea-sized hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is expected with this storm.

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DOUGLAS, HARALSON, EASTERN CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN PAULDING AND WESTERN SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT https://t.co/7ii0cHoRMg — IEMBot FFC (@iembot_ffc) August 12, 2020

1:55 pm | A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of southwestern Douglas and western South Fulton counties until 2:15 pm.

At 1:51 pm, a strong thunderstorm was over Bill Arp, or 7 miles south of Douglasville. This storm was nearly stationary.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning was associated with this storm.

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND WESTERN SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT https://t.co/Swsyh18hHt — IEMBot FFC (@iembot_ffc) August 12, 2020

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for updates as they become available.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.