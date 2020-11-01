ATLANTA — Severe storms and possible tornadoes are expected to move through much of Georgia over the course of the day on Saturday as part of a major severe weather outbreak across the South.

11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring weather conditions throughout the day.

TIMELINE | When to expect tornadoes, severe weather on Saturday in north Georgia

LIVE UPDATES:

10:30 am | The National Weather Service has upgraded the Wind Advisory to a High Wind Warning for the higher elevation areas of the North Georgia Mountains, including portions of Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Lumpkin and Floyd counties, through 10 pm.

Sustained southerly winds of 20-to-25 mph are likely with gusts of 45-to-55 mph are possible.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines in those areas and widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

10 am | A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of north and central Georgia until 10 pm Saturday evening. Southerly winds 15-to-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

With saturated soils, winds could uproot trees across the area, which could bring down power lines. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects.

WXIA

9:55 am | One person was killed when a tree fell on a home during a severe storm near Shreveport, La., Friday night.

9:45 am | Carroll County EMA officials told 11Alive News that they have fully equipped crews on standby.

9:15 am | Tornado Watches now cover much of Alabama, as storms move eastward from Mississippi.

8 am | Severe Threat Update: After briefly being downgraded overnight, western Georgia is back to a Level 3 threat for severe weather for this afternoon.

The Level 2 risk area now extends into eastern Georgia and includes Athens and Eatonton.

