ATLANTA — Severe storms are possible over parts of north Georgia Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday, according to 11Alive meteorologist Wes Peery.

These storms are moving into the state ahead of a cold front moving into the state overnight. Behind the front, temperatures will drop enough to bring some residual snow flurries to the north Georgia mountains by late Thursday, but nothing like the snowfall that hit the area last weekend.

The primary threats from these storms include torrential rainfall amounts and damaging winds. The formation of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out from any storms that develop.

The National Weather Service has placed far northwest Georgia under a Level 2 threat area for severe weather, while much of the rest of metro Atlanta -- primarily northwest of the Interstate 85 corridor through the region -- is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather.

Wednesday night

As far as timing, our 11Alive StormTracker Wes says the strongest storms are not expected to enter far northwest Georgia until after midnight.

Those storms are not anticipated to arrive into the metro Atlanta area until between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued for areas to the north and west of Atlanta, including Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee and Polk counties through Thursday afternoon.

The storms are expected to dump between 1 and 2 inches of rain in those areas, with locally higher rainfall amounts possible.

Overnight danger from severe weather

Severe storms that occur overnight can be more dangerous, simply because many people are not aware of, or prepared for them.

Simply having your cellphone charged and a weather app like the 11Alive app on your phone with the alerts enabled, or a NOAA Weather Radio, can allow you to receive alerts for your area with enough warning to get you and your loved ones to safety.

Temperatures overnight are expected to remain steady -- in the mid-60s overnight.

Thursday

According to Wes, the rainfall should come to an end after the morning rush hour on Thursday. Following the heaviest storms, there may be some additional rain showers during the day before they come to an end late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening.

Temperatures will begin to fall during the day, settling into the mid-50s by late Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night

After the rainfall tapers off Thursday evening, temperatures will begin to fall into the 30s. Before the precipitation comes to an end, Wes says that some areas in the north Georgia mountains may see some snow flurries.

Friday and this weekend

On Friday, the highs will get into the mid-to-upper 40s, under sunny skies. Rain returns to our forecast once again by Sunday.

Stay with the 11Alive Storm Trackers through the remainder of the day and into the evening hours for the latest updates as well as any updated weather statements or possible warnings.

Be prepared for severe weather in your area

