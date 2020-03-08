Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of north Georgia

Refresh this story for the latest updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Monday afternoon and Monday evening as Tropical Storm Isaias moves northward along the Atlantic coast.

The majority of storms related to the tropical system are going to remain well east of metro Atlanta, but the potential for strong to severe weather is possible across much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Much of north Georgia and metro Atlanta has been placed under a Level 1 risk for severe weather for Monday afternoon and evening.

The primary threats from any storms that develop include heavy rainfall amounts, hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

12:20 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Floyd, Gordon and Chattooga counties until 1 pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Calhoun GA, Shannon GA, Lyerly GA until 1:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ithRRtQXLF — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 3, 2020

12:15 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties until 1 pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chattooga, Dade, Walker until 8/03 1:00PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/XV97fSyJpc pic.twitter.com/dhq40bdIxy — Wes Peery (@11AliveAlerts) August 3, 2020

11 am | Tropical Storm Isaias is off the Georgia coast, about 90 miles ESE of Brunswick, moving north at 13 mph. The center is expected to remain well off the Georgia coast as it passes by on Monday.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward about 125 miles from the storm's center.

Heavy rains from the storm's outer bands are lashing the entire Georgia coastal area.

Isaias is expected to make landfall Monday night in eastern North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

[5:48 AM - Aug. 3] Thunderstorms expected to be more numerous today with the potential for a few strong to severe storms, especially this afternoon in/around areas shaded in dark green (MARGINAL) risk area. Damaging winds and heavy rain are main threats. #gawx pic.twitter.com/icY079FxsK — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 3, 2020

