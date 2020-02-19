ATLANTA — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the northeast Georgia mountain areas for most of Thursday.

The advisory runs from 5 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin and White counties.

Precipitation in those areas is expected to begin as a mixture of rain and freezing rain before transitioning to rain and snow and, finally, all snow.

Total snow accumulation in those areas is expected to get to about one inch, though up to two inches of snow may fall in some higher elevations.

A wintry mix is possible on Thursday afternoon in northwest Georgia for less than a half-inch of accumulation of snow. This may happen in Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga and Gordon counties in far northwest Georgia.

The 11Alive Storm Trackers have been monitoring the ongoing risk for snow for areas of north Georgia.

Thursday morning will start out wet for the majority of north Georgia. In metro Atlanta, we will wake up to rain.

Colder air will begin to move into the state before the rain moves out on Thursday afternoon. With the colder air moving in behind the cold front, it is possible that we may see some snow flurries before the precipitation ends in metro Atlanta.

Any heavier wintry precipitation will be confined to the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountain areas.

After dark, temperatures are expected to drop to below 30 degrees in metro Atlanta. As a result, any moisture left on the roadways may freeze, leading to black ice and hazardous driving conditions across all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on area roadways, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces.

