Live updates | Strong to severe storms possible again on Sunday

ATLANTA — Just as on Saturday, the 11Alive StormTrackers are watching for the possibility of strong to severe storms over parts of north Georgia for late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

According to 11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery, the primary threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and dangerous lightning.

The National Weather Service has placed parts of north Georgia, including areas to the north and east of Atlanta, under a Level 1 risk area for severe storms.

With all of that being said, strong to severe storms are possible over all parts of north Georgia, much as they were on Saturday.

Timing

The timeframe is much as it was on Saturday, with storms beginning as early as 3 p.m., and potentially running into the early evening hours.

10:30 am | A Code Orange Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of metro Atlanta for Sunday.

Dust particles from the Sahara dust cloud have created conditions that are likely to be unhealthy for some people.

