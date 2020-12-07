Live Updates | Strong to severe storms possible Sunday across parts of north Georgia

Refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching a large area of showers and storms moving toward north Georgia from Alabama and Tennessee.

Storms associated with this area may bring strong to severe storms into the region as we move through the afternoon and evening hours.

11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery says the greatest threat for severe storms is across the northern and western portions of the area.

Portions of the region to the north of the Interstate 85 corridor are under a Level 1 threat for severe weather for Sunday.

The main threats from any storms that develop across the region include strong thunderstorm winds, torrential rainfall amounts and frequent, vivid lightning.

Best chance of rain today for metro Atlanta will be this afternoon, especially in the western GA. A couple of storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts in the level 1 green area.



Other than that it will be warm again with highs in the lower 90s! #gawx #storm11 pic.twitter.com/nQi0sLjccD — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) July 12, 2020

