Strong to severe weather possible late Monday to early Tuesday

Be weather aware overnight Monday and early Tuesday.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers is monitoring an area of potential severe weather the may pass through parts of north Georgia late Monday and early Tuesday.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of north Georgia -- including much of metro Atlanta -- in a Level 1 out of 5 risk area for severe weather for late Monday.

According to meteorologist Wes Peery, the storms would come during the late evening or possibly overnight hours from northwest Georgia, moving southeastward across the metro Atlanta area.

The primary threat from any storms that develop may include isolated large hail and strong gusty winds. An isolated spin-up tornado is not out of the question with these storms.

Wes says there may be two separate areas of storms that pass through -- an earlier batch during the evening hours and a more potent area during the overnight hours.

As with earlier severe weather events, everyone is advised to prepare ahead of time, especially for any overnight severe weather.

Make sure the "Do Not Disturb" feature on your phone so wireless weather alerts can wake you up in the event of a warning in your area.

A battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio is also a useful appliance, especially in the event you lose power in your area.

Charge up your electronic devices and make certain that you have access to any extended batteries for your phones and other devices.

