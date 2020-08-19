Strong to severe storms possible over north Georgia

Refresh this story for updates

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are closely monitoring the potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening across parts of north Georgia.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb said that scattered thunderstorms are possible across portions of north Georgia Wednesday afternoon and early evening, tapering off into the overnight hours.

Additional storms are possible across the region on Thursday.

The primary threats from any storms that develop include heavy rainfall amounts, isolated hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Refresh this story for updates:

3:11 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Murray and Whitfield counties until 3:45 pm.

At 3:11 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatsworth, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chatsworth GA, Eton GA, Cisco GA until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PQ37tN8870 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 19, 2020

2:50 pm | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Murray and Whitfield counties until 3:15 pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dalton GA, Waring GA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WVVf8McRUr — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 19, 2020

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for updates as they become available.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.