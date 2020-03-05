Timeline | When to expect severe weather late tonight

Be weather aware late Monday night in far north Georgia

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring an area of potential severe weather the may pass through parts of north Georgia late Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of north Georgia until 1am. The counties included in the watch are Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Towns, White, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed parts of far north Georgia in a level 2 of 5 risk and much of metro Atlanta -- in a Level 1 out of 5 risk area for severe weather for late Monday.

The primary threat from any storms that develop may include isolated large hail and strong gusty winds.

Timing:

Storms are active this evening in western TN that are moving toward Georgia. There is a severe thunderstorm watch and a tornado watch for areas well to the west.

10pm-midnight-Storms will be approaching far NW Georgia

Midnight-3am-Storms will move through far north Georgia from west to east.

After 3am-Storms will be out of east Georgia.

Another system moves through late on Tuesday that will give us another chance for strong storms. Wind and hail will be the main threats with that system.

Please continue to check for forecast updates regularly on 11Alive and 11Alive.com.

