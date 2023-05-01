Tornado goes on path of destruction for 3 miles in just minutes in Heard County, NWS says

Surveyors with the National Weather Service examined the damage of the storm and determined that a EF-1 tornado hit the area destroying homes in just 3 minutes.

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — While most of north Georgia dealt with heavy rain with some flooding in neighborhoods, some areas received damage from weak tornados. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Heard County on Wednesday morning around 5 a.m.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the damage where trees appeared to be knocked down and houses were destroyed by the apparent storm force winds.

One home can be seen destroyed to pieces and off its foundation near Hendley Road and Roosterville Road.

The NWS said the tornado likely continued on for almost three miles going on a path of destruction for three minutes.

According to the NWS report, the tornado got its start on Hendley and Roosterville Roads then traveled along Gum Creek Airport Road where it took out a barn near a home. It weakened when it moved northeast on Huff Road and Highway 27.

The day before, surveyors said a small tornado touched down Tuesday night in Coweta County.

