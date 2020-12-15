Winter Weather Advisory issued as freezing rain in north Georgia mountains possible

Refresh this story for updates

ATLANTA — While we are looking at a cold rain in metro Atlanta from this week's storm system, according to the 11Alive StormTrackers, folks in parts of the north Georgia mountains are going to be looking at freezing rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties beginning late tonight and running through noon on Wednesday.

An accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected in areas above 2,000 feet in elevation.

This will bring difficult travel conditions to the region with icing on overpasses and bridges likely.

Downed trees and power lines are expected to cause some power outages and blocked roads in the affected area.

This is a rapidly moving storm system that is expected to move out by Wednesday afternoon, but any water left on the roads will likely re-freeze overnight Wednesday. As a result, black ice on roadways is possible during the overnight hours on Wednesday and early Thursday.