Tree, ceiling land on top of Villa Rica woman during EF-1 tornado

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Georgians are bracing for another night of severe weather after two tornadoes touched down on New Year's Eve. The National Weather Service said storms that caused damage in Covington and Villa Rica were both EF-1 twisters.

In Villa Rica, 89-year-old Willa Carter has quite the tale to tell after the tornado passed over her house. She sat outside on Friday and went inside when she heard violent wind.

“It sounded kind of like a machine gun, and I decided to go in. When I got in, I saw insulation coming down the hallway, and I knew something was wrong. I started down the hallway, and I knew my daughter was in that back room. I said, ‘Karen, are you alright?’ and she said, ‘no,” Carter said.

Carter's daughter, Karen, ended up trapped in her bedroom with a tree and ceiling on top of her. Crews had to saw into the house to rescue her.

"Her back is hurting her, but otherwise she's fine," Carter said. "The angels were overhead watching out for us."

Carter couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the devastation outside her home Saturday morning. The tornado lifted a more than 80-year-old tree from its roots. Trees and branches littered her yard. A shed went airborne, making a huge hole in the side of the house. Part of the roof was missing.

"So many people came by to help clean up," Carter said. "It makes me feel so great to know there's still so many good people in the world."

Carter has lived in the home since 1977 and has never seen destruction like this.

"I could sell firewood now with all these trees down," Carter said jokingly.

The family plans to rebuild the home.

