PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A major early-season severe weather system crossed the South and Southeast on Friday and Saturday, with at least 11 deaths reported in several states.

Significant damage was reported in several states, including Georgia, where the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City said they were sending out a survey crew to examine storm damage in Paulding County.

During Saturday's storm, significant damage was reported in three areas in Paulding County which may have been caused by tornadoes.

Damage was reported in the 100 block of Blackhawk Trail near New Hope, Ga. Power lines were reported down in that area.

Trees were reported down near the intersection of Highland Falls Road and US 278 in Hiram, Ga.

Power lines were reported down near the intersection of Scoggins Road and Johnstons Drive near Dallas, Ga.

A National Weather Service survey crew is going to Paulding County to see if straight-line winds or a tornado caused some of Saturday's damage

After weather service survey crews examine damage patterns left by storms, they are able to better determine whether or not the damage was caused by straight-line winds or by a tornado.

Weather service officials will provide the results of their report later in the day on Sunday.

Storms sweep across South, Midwest as death toll rises to 11