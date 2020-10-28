Zeta Live Timeline | Tracking severe weather approaching Metro Atlanta

Refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are closely monitoring Hurricane Zeta as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, with its sights set on North Georgia and metro Atlanta as it rapidly moves inland.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, then accelerating as it moves across parts of Mississippi and Alabama before moving into Georgia early Thursday.

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service has placed parts of Georgia, including parts of Metro Atlanta, under a Level 1 or Marginal Risk area for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The primary risk will include strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of spin-up tornadoes as the rain bands from the tropical storm system move in.

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for much of north Georgia, with tropical-storm-force winds possible in our area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

With the rain-softened soil from last week's heavy rainfall, the possibility of falling trees is a real danger in many areas around metro Atlanta and north Georgia, bringing with it potential power outages in and around north Georgia.

7:30 a.m. | 11Alive's Chesley McNeil says early morning rain will come to an end, but there's more on the way as Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast.

This doesn't happen very often. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the metro Atlanta area and much of north Georgia. This means that tropical storm force winds are possible in our area overnight Wed into Thursday morning. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/z5Xf4ubgsP — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) October 27, 2020

