ATLANTA -- After several days of warm and pleasant weather, we are about to pay for it with a line of showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

While the exact timing of the line of storms is still uncertain, the Atlanta metro looks to be impacted by around rush hour or around the timeframe of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

maxuser

While the best chance for severe weather will be across southwestern Georgia, some stronger thunderstorms embedded in the line could produce damaging wind gusts. While the threat for a brief tornado is overall low, the possibility exists.

maxuser

maxuser

To reiterate, the best chance of severe weather will be south of the Atlanta metro and we are not expecting a severe weather outbreak across north Georgia.

Here is what the radar may look like Thursday afternoon:

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

Another round of storms, which at this point look less potent the first, will probably impact north Georgia Friday morning and afternoon as a cold front comes through. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

maxuser

That cold front should give way to much cooler temperatures for the weekend!

maxuser

© 2018 WXIA