Snow falls in the metro as Atlanta experiences frigid weather

ATLANTA — As an Arctic Blast moves into Georgia, parts of the state are already seeing evidence of the frigid weather.
Friday night welcomed in light snowfall in North Georgia and the evening marked some of the coldest air of the year. The area is under a wind advisory through 10 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service also issued a wind chill advisory for Northwest Georgia. Wind chill values between -5°F and 10°F are possible across portions of north and central Georgia, according to the NWS.
The weather is ushering in a sign of winter as people report flurries from around the state. 11Alive's own Erin Peterson took to Twitter to show snow falling right in 11Alive's parking lot.
11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb saw the same flurries and added some extra footage for social media.
The National Weather Service reported light snow falling across north Georgia around 8:38 p.m., before issuing a Special Weather Statement for light snow and snow flurries overnight for the northern part of the Peach State.