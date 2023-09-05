Here's when to see Starlink satellites over Atlanta

Two more opportunities Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

The Starlink satellites have been visible in the sky the last couple of nights, and there will be two more good opportunities this week to see the train of lights.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is a satellite network developed by pioneering private spaceflight company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk. A large fleet of Starlink satellites orbits the earth, providing internet coverage across the globe.

On a clear night and with minimal light pollution, people may be able to catch a glimpse of the satellites in orbit. People who catch a sighting after they've been deployed often see the parade of satellites as if it's a moving streak of lights.

The glowing string is only visible for a short while after launch. Once the Starlink satellites reach operating altitude of about 340 miles, they disperse and can look like stars in the night sky.

Fun fact; the satellites actually do not possess light of their own. The light we're able to see is sunlight reflecting off the satellites.

When to see the satellites in Atlanta

The satellites will be visible from Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Find a location with minimal light pollution away from city lights or street lights for the best view. The satellites will be low on the horizon, so they may be blocked by trees in some spots.

Tuesday

9:19 p.m. - visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to west.

Elevation from horizon: start 11°, max 46°, end 46°

Wednesday

9:20 p.m. - visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to west.

Elevation from horizon: start 10°, max 43°, end 43°

For specifics at your location, visit findstarlink.com.

The forecast