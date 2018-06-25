Storms that moved across the metro Monday evening caused a bit of damage.

In Atlanta, a tree fell on a home on Wentworth Drive.

Gwinnett County firefighters also responded to several scenes where trees fell.

Firefighters first went to Connemara Trace in Lawrenceville where a tree fell on a house just before 5:30 p.m. The residents managed to escape without being injured.

A tree also fell on a home on Field Creek Terrace in Lawrenceville. The tree in resident's backyard came down and hit the roof of the house. The roof line over the master bedroom and deck was damaged. The residents who were home were also not hurt.

A tree limb fell on power lines just after 6 p.m. on Highpoint Road in Snellville. Gwinnett Fire officials said Walton EMC was notified to respond.

Firefighters were also called to Stanford Village Lane in Norcross. Around 5:25 p;.m., a person passing by notified authorities that a utility box on the side of an apartment building was smoking. When crews arrived, they didn't see any smoke, so they turned the scene over to Norcross Power and Maintenance for the complex.

Crews also went to South Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain after receiving a report of smoke odor in a home there. However, when they arrived, they didn't find any damage or signs of smoke.

