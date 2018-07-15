11Alive Stormtrackers are keeping an eye on scattered showers and storms that could develop Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe with heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. Localized flash flooding is a concern.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia mainly before 10 pm. A few storms could become strong to severe with very heavy rainfall which could cause flooding in poor drainage areas and isolated areas of flash flooding near creeks and streams.

On Saturday, several cars were submerged underwater after heavy rains caused flash flooding at a Clayton County apartment complex. More than 30 people had to be evacuated.

