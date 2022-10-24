Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline

We will have a round of showers and storms move through Tuesday night with a very low chance for severe weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms.

The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where there is a slight risk (level two out of five) for severe weather. Here in north Georgia, we will have a marginal risk (level one out of five) for strong to severe storms west of Athens and Macon.

The main severe weather risks for us will be damaging wind and hail, but even those risks are fairly low with storms weakening as they move across Georgia. Heavy rain is more likely, but it still isn't a guarantee.

The line of storms will start to move into north Georgia around the Rome and Dalton area near 7:30 p.m.

Storms will continue to push east and approach Atlanta by 9:30 p.m. Around this time, storms may also start to break-up as they continue to weaken.

By midnight, storms continue to break up and approach Athens, Covington and Thomaston.

Shower and thunderstorm activity moves out of the region before sunrise on Wednesday with quieter weather moving in.

Rain chances will drop off for Wednesday and Thursday, but will return with low chances for the weekend.

We need rain to help with the drought, but don't expect too much rain to accumulate from these two rounds of rain. Less than three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected across north Georgia from these rain chances.

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right task bar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600