Live updates | Severe thunderstorms rolling through parts of Georgia

Here is the latest on severe weather near the metro.

ATLANTA — Several counties around the metro are currently experiencing severe weather, and we are staying on top of the latest warnings.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed in southwest Atlanta following a mid-day lull in the rain, but those storms have been pushing northeast throughout the evening.

The storms have the potential to produce gusty winds and hail, and the Storm Prediction Center has moved the Marginal Threat (level 1 Risk) more north.

Live Updates

7:47 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to 8:15 p.m. for Jones County.

7:26 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. in Screven and Washington counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect until 8 p.m. in Columbia and Richmond counties.

6:52 p.m. | Golf ball-sized hail is moving into southern Jasper County, which remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:30 p.m.

Radar-indicated golf-ball sized hail in the severe warned storm. This is moving into southern Jasper county #gawx pic.twitter.com/GSjIKObTc4 — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) March 16, 2022

6:51 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jones, Jasper Counties until 7:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jones, Jasper until 3/16 7:30PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/bPJJb0bfYZ #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/CpCMYDWYnA — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) March 16, 2022

5:51 p.m. | A line of storms are moving northeast through Fulton, Clayton and Cobb counties--emitting heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

Line of storms moving northeast through Fulton, Clayton, and Cobb counties. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail pic.twitter.com/1tKrDvKLEd — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) March 16, 2022

5:42 p.m. | A storm east of Griffin is producing pea-sized hail.

Storm east of Griffin is producing pea-sized hail. Small in size, but there could be a lot of it! #gawx pic.twitter.com/e6B7mhniMS — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) March 16, 2022

4:50 p.m. | Pea-sized hail 40 mph winds, frequent lighting and heavy rain are all expected as storms continue to move through Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Fayetta, Heard, Meriwether and South Fulton counties.

Pea-sized hail, 40 mph winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain expected with storms moving through Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Fayetta, Heard, Meriwether, and South Fulton counties #gawx pic.twitter.com/aZG3B4Mndo — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) March 16, 2022

4:33 p.m. | Loud thunderstorms are moving into Carroll, Haralson and Coweta counties. The storms are producing frequent lighting and heavy rainfall.

Loud thunderstorms moving into Carroll, Haralson, and Coweta counties. These storms are producing frequent lightning and heavy rainfall #gawx pic.twitter.com/9RGZkQJnzf — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) March 16, 2022