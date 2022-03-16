Live updates | Severe thunderstorms rolling through parts of Georgia

ATLANTA — Several counties around the metro are currently experiencing severe weather, and we are staying on top of the latest warnings.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed in southwest Atlanta following a mid-day lull in the rain, but those storms have been pushing northeast throughout the evening.
The storms have the potential to produce gusty winds and hail, and the Storm Prediction Center has moved the Marginal Threat (level 1 Risk) more north.
Live Updates
7:47 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to 8:15 p.m. for Jones County.
7:26 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. in Screven and Washington counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect until 8 p.m. in Columbia and Richmond counties.
6:52 p.m. | Golf ball-sized hail is moving into southern Jasper County, which remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:30 p.m.
6:51 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jones, Jasper Counties until 7:30 p.m.
5:51 p.m. | A line of storms are moving northeast through Fulton, Clayton and Cobb counties--emitting heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.
5:42 p.m. | A storm east of Griffin is producing pea-sized hail.
4:50 p.m. | Pea-sized hail 40 mph winds, frequent lighting and heavy rain are all expected as storms continue to move through Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Fayetta, Heard, Meriwether and South Fulton counties.
4:33 p.m. | Loud thunderstorms are moving into Carroll, Haralson and Coweta counties. The storms are producing frequent lighting and heavy rainfall.