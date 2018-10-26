Our weather has finally flipped the switch to fall temperatures so what about the tree color?

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the peak fall foliage, defined as the best color over the greatest area, this year is a little behind but is expected to occur over the next couple of weeks. More specifically the last week of October into the first week of November.

NW Georgia

The area furthest behind in the color change over is northwest Georgia, this may be due to the warmer temperatures in this corner of the state. The forestry commission says the green colors still rule as less than 20% of fall color has shown up.

Maple and sourwood trees are showing the best red colors while the red and white oak trees are going straight to brown.

NE Georgia

The cooler corner of the state, northeast Georgia has seen more color with 15-30% or more of color show up.

Yellow poplar trees are of course turning yellow but their leaves are dropping quickly. Maple, sourwood, dogwood, black gum, and sumac trees are continuing to turn red.

High Elevations

The highest elevations, according to the commission, are at 50% or greater change but the vibrant colors just aren't there yet.

Best Place to View

Want to check out some foliage this weekend? You need to go up, way up into the North Georgia Mountains.

Brasstown Bald off Highway 180 to the 180 Spur was identified by the Georgia Forestry Commission as a good spot to see some of the current best foliage.

Here is another option...

Get on Highway 60 from Dahlonega into Suches and visit places like Lake Winfield Scott and Vogel State Park. Areas next to lakes and rivers are also showing good color at this time.

Information provided by the Georgia Forestry Commission.

