Few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and tonight

Threat is overall very low, level one out of five.

ATLANTA — It will be another warm and humid day across north Georgia with showers and thunderstorms passing through.

Most of the storms will be non-severe but a few of them particularly this afternoon could be severe.

We’re under a level one out of five threat for severe storms, that’s the lowest threat level on the scale.

The best chance for storms to turn severe will be between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

It’s not out of the question that a severe storm develops after 12 p.m. Wednesday. Storms that get strong enough could produce damaging wind gusts (main concern), hail up to quarter size, heavy rainfall, and lightning.

A cold front comes through Wednesday night, sweeping away the rainfall and muggy air for a few days.

We’ll keep you updated online and on-air with the latest severe weather information.

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.