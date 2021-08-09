Strong storms call into question infrastructure capabilities in Cobb County

Sinkholes, flooded roads show signs of wear and tear due to severe weather

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The damage caused by severe weather goes beyond what the eye can see. It also chips away at underlying infrastructure and can cause bigger problems over time. Storms take a toll on pipes, storm drains, reservoirs, and the underworking of communities.

While infrastructure can withstand flash flooding and severe weather, especially when first built, it can break down over time. Recently, storms that passed through Cobb County and other parts of Metro Atlanta late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning tested decades-old infrastructure.

In Marietta, sinkholes formed on East Lake Drive and Pickens Industrial Drive.

Resident Haleh Niakan told 11Alive that she typically has a water pool in her yard and on the road in front of her home on Columns Drive every time it rains significantly.

"There’s trash in my yard," Niakan said. "This is like every time we get flooded here. We have trash, debris, all kinds of stuff, and we have to start all over again cleaning up. I want them to clean that place so that this problem will be resolved as soon as possible."

She blames the flooding problems on inadequate infrastructure, namely a reservoir that empties into the Chattahoochee River. According to her, it backs up often when strong storms occur.

Overall, Cobb County transportation officials said they responded to at least eight reports of trees down and at least 25 instances of flooded roads.

"Immediate concerns are opened up," Dallas Cain, Cobb County DOT road maintenance division manager, said. "Roads are open. Everything is operational and passable. But now the next week or so, it’s just getting things back in order.”

Some roads could take longer to rebuild, as the underlying infrastructure has worn away over the years. Rain leads to erosion, and pressure from vehicles over roads and bridges can exacerbate issues with support and resilience in structures.