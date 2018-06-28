GWINNETT COUNTY

Firefighters responded at 5:57 p.m. to a report of a tree down on a house in the 3900 block of Ferncliff Road in Snellville. Crews arrived to find a large tree down on a vehicle and on the front of the house. There were people home at the time, but they had to escape out a window due to the front door being blocked by the tree. Fire officials said the tree caused minor damage to the front of the home and pulled the electrical service line away from the structure, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded at 6:23 p.m. to another report of a tree down on a house in the 1200 block of Sydney Pond Circle in Lawrenceville. When crews got there, they found a tree that had fallen on the back of the house and caused moderate to extensive damage to part of the roof and second floor. One person was was home at the time but was not injured.

At 6:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a third report of a tree down in the front yard of a house in the 700 block of Garden Grove Drive in Lawrenceville. Officials said the tree fell across electrical service lines and caused moderate damage to the front of the house. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Around 6:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire that started from a lightning strike in the 2400 block of Arnold Mill Road in Lawrenceville. Crews got on scene to find a working fire in the attic and flames breaking through the roof. A father and son were already outside safe when the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported. Flames caused extensive fire damage to the attic and roof, and smoke and water damage to the second floor and main-level.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for the displaced occupants.

Meanwhile, fire crews responded to several reports of wires down due to the storm, including: Sugarberry Lane in Lilburn; Rocky Road in Lawrenceville; Scenic Highway at Constitution Boulevard in Lawrenceville; Park Place Drive in Lawrenceville; Dorsey Circle in Lilburn; Buford Dam Road in Buford; Stonemont Drive in Lilburn; Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth; Cedar Wood Drive in Lilburn and Atkinson Roadin Lawrenceville.

ROSWELL

In Roswell, an 11Alive viewer called to report a tree that hit a power pole, causing it to fall down into the middle of the street. The incident knocked out power to the entire Aspen Heights neighborhood off Shallowford Road, and power crews are now working to return power.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA

WAGT reports a lightning strike started a massive fire in the rectory of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta, causing the roof to fall in. No one was injured in the fire, but church officials wrote on Facebook that the building was a total loss.

