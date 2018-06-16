Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms with wind and hail developed over portions of metro Atlanta afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of northwest Cobb and northeast Paulding counties, including Acworth, until 5:45 pm.

11Alive stormtrackers reported heavy rain, strong winds and hail in Acworth and Dallas around 5:15 pm.

11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery said any storms that do present themselves will be slow-movers, bringing the possibility damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning as they pass through the area.

He said coverage will be most noted in the north Georgia mountains and south of Interstate 20 as early as 2 p.m., but coverage is expected become more widespread through the later afternoon hours before tapering off after 8 p.m.

The timeframe with the highest probability of strong storms is between 3 and 8 p.m.

Earlier on Saturday, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Lumpkin County, and the National Weather Service reported power lines down about four miles west of Dahlonega.

