ATLANTA -- The 90s are coming back! As we head toward Father’s Day weekend, a ridge of high pressure will strengthen over us sending our jet stream far to the north.

This pattern will send our temperatures soaring once again.

So far this year we have had several days where we have warmed to 90 degrees or higher. Our first 90-degree day of 2018 came early this year on May 12 which was a few weeks ahead of average.

In a normal year, we do not hit 90 degrees until June 1. The most 90 degree days we have ever had in one year was 90 back in 2011 and 1980. Hopefully, we will not be counting that many 90-degree days as the summer continues. By the way, summer begins in one week on June 21, 2018.

If you think we have been unseasonably warm lately you are right. So far this month we have been running a couple of degrees above average following the month of May when we ran around 4 degrees above average.

